Six Naxals Arrested in Telangana; Arms, Bike Seized by Police

Six members of CPI (ML) Janashakti group naxalites were on Monday arrested in Rajanna Sircilla district on the charge of possession of weapons and extortion, police said.



On reliable information, a police team caught them with the arms under Thangallapally police station limits.



During interrogation, the six revealed that they were holding different posts in the CPI (ML) Janashakti Ramachandram Party group, the district Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde said.



Two country-made revolvers, five revolver rounds, six mobile phones and two bikes besides party literature were seized, the official said.



The arrested, in the age group of 26-56, tried to extort money from people by sending them threatening letters, the police added.