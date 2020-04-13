Six New Covid-19 Cases Including One Death Reported in Dharavi
Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi, and one each from a chawl and Kalyanwadi locality, an official said.
File photo of a doctor taking a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Six new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday, taking the total number of the people affected by the infection in Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl to 49, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
With this, the total number of deaths in Dharavi has gone up to five, he said.
Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi, and one each from a chawl and Kalyanwadi locality, the official said.
Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, he added.
The 21-year-old man from Kalyanwadi who has tested positive for COVID-19 works as a ward boy at Breach Candy Hospital is south Mumbai.
"Investigation of high risk contacts is under progress," said the official.
