Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Six New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Telangana, Death Toll Stands at 25

With 42 people being discharged on Tuesday, the number of people discharged after recovery went up to 374.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:April 28, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Six New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Telangana, Death Toll Stands at 25
Representative image. (AP Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender on Tuesday said positive cases in the state are decreasing to a single digit for the past week, claiming it will become free of the coronavirus by May 8.

The total number of positive cases has risen to 1,009 with six fresh cases. No fresh death occurred and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to be 25, said Rajender.

With 42 people being discharged on Tuesday, the number of people discharged after recovery went up to 374, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 610, he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres