Six New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Telangana, Death Toll Stands at 25

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender on Tuesday said positive cases in the state are decreasing to a single digit for the past week, claiming it will become free of the coronavirus by May 8.

The total number of positive cases has risen to 1,009 with six fresh cases. No fresh death occurred and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to be 25, said Rajender.

With 42 people being discharged on Tuesday, the number of people discharged after recovery went up to 374, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 610, he added.

