Six of a Family Commit Suicide in Jharkhand
The victims were Naresh Maheswari, a resident of the district's Munga Bagicha area, his parents, his wife and two of their children.
Ranchi: Six members of a family committed suicide in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Sunday.
The victims were Naresh Maheswari, a resident of the district's Munga Bagicha area, his parents, his wife and two of their children.
While Maheswari killed himself by jumping off the roof of his apartment, his parents and wife were found hanging from ceiling fans, while the children had their throats slit, the police said.
A suicide note was recovered which said the reason of the suicides was because of a debt of Rs 50 lakh.
"We are investigating the case from both suicide and a murder angle. Forensic team is collecting samples to ascertain the causees of death," a police official told IANS.
This incident comes after 11 members of a family were found hanging in their house in north Delhi on June 30.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
