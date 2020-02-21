Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Six of Family Arrested for Suspected Honour Killing of 25-Year-Old in East Delhi

According to police, Sheetal was in a relationship with a man, who lives in her neighbourhood, for the past three years. They got married at an Arya Samaj temple in October 2019.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image for representation only.
Image for representation only.

New Delhi: In a suspected case of honour killing, six members of a family were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in East Delhi, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sheetal Chaudhary, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, they said.

According to police, Sheetal was in a relationship with a man, who lives in her neighbourhood, for the past three years. They got married at an Arya Samaj temple in October 2019.

When the family got to know about it, they tried to convince Sheetal to break the marriage but she refused, police said.

"On January 30, the father, mother and other relatives of Sheetal strangled her to death. They took her body in a car to Aligarh and disposed it in a canal there," a senior police officer said.

When the husband found her phone switched off, he got suspicious and lodged a kidnapping case in New Ashok Nagar police station, he said.

When the family members were asked about Sheetal, they told police that she has gone to her uncle's house. Police went there but could not find her, the officer said.

Police analysed the call details of the family members and Sheetal's relatives and got some clues. They were interrogated and finally they accepted their crime, he said.

When police went to Aligarh to look for the body, they got to know that their counterparts have recovered it from the canal on January 30 and performed last rites on February 2, the officer said.

They took the possession of the clothes and other belongings of the deceased and it was found that they belonged to Sheetal, he said.

A case of murder was registered against six persons -- Sheetal's mother Suman, her father Ravindra, uncles Sanjay and Om Prakash, cousin Parvesh and brother-in-law Ankit. They were arrested on Friday, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram