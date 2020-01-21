Six of Top 10 Polluted Cities in India are in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand's Jharia Tops List: Report
Delhi is the 10th-most polluted city in India. It was at the eighth spot a year ago.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Coal-belching Jharia in Jharkhand continues to be the most polluted city in India, while Delhi has made marginal improvement in reducing air pollution, according to a Greenpeace India report released on Tuesday.
Jharkhand's Dhanbad, known for its rich coal reserves and industries, is the second-most polluted city in India, according to the report based on analysis of PM10 data from 287 cities across the country.
Lunglei in Mizoram is the least polluted followed by Meghalaya's Dowki, according to the report.
Six of the top-10 polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Allahabad, Moradabad and Firozabad.
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra's Political Dynamics | Crux+
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
