Six Old Bomb Shells Found Lying in Markanda River Bed Near Ambala-Kurukshetra Border

Six old bomb shells were found lying on Saturday in the Markanda river bed near Tangail village, around 20 km from Ambala Cantonment on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border, police said. Some people noticed these shells, following which police were informed.

After getting information, police reached the spot and called the bomb disposal squad. The matter was reported to Saha police station here.

The area was cordoned off by police. Police said the bomb shells were old and rusted and did not pose any danger. One of the villagers told reporters that nearly three decades back the Army had conducted an exercise in the area.

Sub-Inspector, Saha, Balkar Singh said that Army authorities had also been informed after the shells were found. He said the matter is being investigated.