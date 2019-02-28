LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Six Pakistan Nationals Visiting Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar Kept Under Vigilance Amid Escalating India-Pak Tensions

The Pakistani nationals had arrived here on February 12 on a valid visa and will be under the vigilance of the district's intelligence unit till their departure on March 27.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Representative Image (Reuters).
Muzaffarnagar: Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, six nationals of the neighbouring country, who came here on a valid visa, are under the vigilance of the local intelligence unit in the district, an official said Thursday.

Six Pakistani nationals had arrived here on February 12 and they have a valid visa. They are to return to their country before March 27, the in-charge of the local intelligence unit here said.

They are under vigilance for the length of their stay here, he said.
