Six Pakistan Nationals Visiting Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar Under Vigilance as India-Pak Tensions Flare-Up

Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, six nationals of the neighbouring country, who came here on a valid visa, are under the vigilance of the local intelligence unit in the district, an official said Thursday.Six Pakistani nationals had arrived here on February 12 and they have a valid visa. They are to return to their country before March 27, the in-charge of the local intelligence unit here said.They are under vigilance for the length of their stay here, he said.