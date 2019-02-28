English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Pakistan Nationals Visiting Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar Under Vigilance as India-Pak Tensions Flare-Up
The Pakistani nationals had arrived here on February 12 on a valid visa and will be under the vigilance of the district's intelligence unit till their departure on March 27.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Muzaffarnagar: Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, six nationals of the neighbouring country, who came here on a valid visa, are under the vigilance of the local intelligence unit in the district, an official said Thursday.
Six Pakistani nationals had arrived here on February 12 and they have a valid visa. They are to return to their country before March 27, the in-charge of the local intelligence unit here said.
They are under vigilance for the length of their stay here, he said.
Six Pakistani nationals had arrived here on February 12 and they have a valid visa. They are to return to their country before March 27, the in-charge of the local intelligence unit here said.
They are under vigilance for the length of their stay here, he said.
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
