Six People Expelled from UP's Muzaffarnagar for 6 Months Over Cow Slaughter Charges
Image for representation
- PTI Muzaffarnagar
- Last Updated: November 27, 2020, 17:06 IST
Six people were expelled from the district for six months over alleged cow slaughter charges, police said on Friday. The action against the six persons was taken under the Goondas Act on the directions of the district magistrate after police filed a report that they were involved in a number of cow slaughter cases, SHO Yashpal Singh said.
The accused belonged to Khudda village located under the Chhapar police station area, he said.