15 People Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants Near Bus Stand in North Kashmir's Sopore

At least 15 people were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stand near a busy market in Sopore town of north Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The attack, a day before a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament visit Kashmir, took place in the main town square of Sopore.

Of the 15, two persons are seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

On Sunday, militants had also lobbed a grenade at a market in Srinagar, injuring seven people. The militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk, a police official said.

Last Saturday, fourteen people were injured when suspected militants had hurled a grenade outside the deputy commissioner's office in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday morning.

