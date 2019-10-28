Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

15 People Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants Near Bus Stand in North Kashmir's Sopore

Of the 15, two persons are seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
15 People Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants Near Bus Stand in North Kashmir's Sopore
Image for representation only.

At least 15 people were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stand near a busy market in Sopore town of north Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The attack, a day before a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament visit Kashmir, took place in the main town square of Sopore.

Of the 15, two persons are seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

On Sunday, militants had also lobbed a grenade at a market in Srinagar, injuring seven people. The militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk, a police official said.

Last Saturday, fourteen people were injured when suspected militants had hurled a grenade outside the deputy commissioner's office in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday morning.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram