Six People Killed in Two Separate Car Accidents in UP's Amethi and Noida

Two people were killed in a road accident at Dharauli under Musafirkhana Police Station area here, police said on Saturday. The accident took place on Friday night when a mini truck headed to Kanpur was hit by an unidentified vehicle killing its driver Aqeel Ahmed (35) and cleaner Aman Yadav (22), deputy superintendent of police Musafirkhana, Manoj Kumar Yadav said.

Both were residents of Kanpur, he said, adding that bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

In another incident, four people died on Saturday as their car rammed into a state transport bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said. A fifth passenger of the car was hospitalised with severe injuries after the road crash took place around 6.45 am in the Beta 2 police station area, they said.

"The incident took place around one-and-a-half kilometres prior to the Zero Point. The vehicle was on the Agra-Noida lane on the expressway. The Toyota Innova rammed into the roadways bus from behind after which four of its five occupants died on the spot," a police spokesperson said. "One passenger was left with severe injuries and has been hospitalised," the official said.

Further proceedings are underway, the police said.