1-MIN READ

Six Persons Arrested for Killing 20-year-old Dalit Man in Pune Over Alleged Affair

Representative image.

Representative image.

The victim was allegedly having an affair with the daughter of one of the accused, a police official said.

  • PTI Pune
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Six persons, including two minors, were nabbed for allegedly killing a 20-year-old Dalit man at Pimple Saudagar area of Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested four accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, while two minors have been detained for the crime, an official from Sangvi police station said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Viraj Jagtap was allegedly attacked by the accused over a love affair, he said.

"The accused accosted the victim in a tempo and rammed into his two-wheeler. They proceeded to chase him and hit him on the head with an iron rod and attacked him with a stone," he said.

Jagtap was allegedly having an affair with the daughter of one of the accused identified as Jagdish Kate, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but he died during treatment, he added.


