Six Pilgrims, on Way to Perform Ritual on Makar Sankranti, Drown as Boat Capsizes in Maharashtra

Six persons died on Tuesday after a boat ferrying them capsized in the Narmada river in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, police said.Altogether 36 persons have been rescued so far, and are admitted to a local hospital, an official said. The boat was carrying around 60 people who were on way to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when it capsized, the official said.Rescue operations are underway, the official said. The deceased hailed from villages along the river in the tribal-dominated district in north Maharashtra, police said.Prima facie, it appears that the incident occurred as the boat was carrying more number of people than its capacity, police said.