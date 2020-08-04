Six Primary Contacts of Yediyurappa Test Covid-19 Positive as 3 Deputy CMs Among 75 Told to Self-Isolate

The Covid-19 positive results of some top leaders in Karnataka have sent the state into a tizzy with fears of several government employees contracting the infection. A rigourous testing is being conducted since both chief minister BS Yediyurappa and former CM Siddaramaiah were found to be positive. As many as six workers of BSY have already found infected, while 75 of his primary contacts have been identified, tested and asked to home isolate till all the results are out. These include the CM's family, close friends, house-keepers, security personnel and drivers.

The six staffers who have been found infected were among the first batch of 30 workers who were tested. Test results of another 45 odd staffers are awaited.

Yediyurappa had met with the three deputy CMs, the governor, seven ministers from his cabinet as well as 10 MLAs in the last one week. He had also interacted with 10 senior officers, and had greeted the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on taking charge of his post.

Former ISRO scientist K Kasturirangan was another dignitary the CM met in order to congratulate him for his contribution towards the new National Education Policy (NEP) that he helped draft.

While the 77-year-old CM and his daughter were recuperating at Manipal hospital, former CM Siddaramaiah joined them on Tuesday after being tested positive.

Informing the public via Twitter, Siddaramaiah said that he had tested positive and was getting hospitalised on the advise of doctors.

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," he tweeted.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra also confirmed that his father had taken the Antigen test, the result of which was positive and hence even he would be quarantining himself.

Siddaramaiah rushed to Manipal hospitals in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. He was suffering from a urinary infection since a month and was taking home medicine. However the pain became unbearable and he started showing symptoms of fever, post which he was tested for Covid-19.

"Honourable leader of opposition and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Mr Siddaramiah is admitted to Manipal Hospitals for evaluation of fever and the antigen test for COVID -19 is positive. He is doing well and is stable currently. He is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," a statement released by Manipal Hospital read.

Well wishes and blessings for a speedy recovery poured in for the former chief minister from across party lines.

Wishing our CLP and Opposition leader Shri @siddaramaiah a speedy recovery from CoVID-19 and good health. https://t.co/MkScQ1g3Yx — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 4, 2020

Also Watch 11 Of 30 People Who Had Come In Contact With Karnataka CM BSY Test Positive For COVID-19

ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಹಾಗೂ ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಾಯಕರಾದ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿರುವ ವಿಚಾರ ತಿಳಿಯಿತು. ಅವರು ಶೀಘ್ರವಾಗಿ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಿ ಜನರ ಸೇವೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೊಡಗುವಂತಾಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಹಾರೈಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.I wish @siddaramaiah a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) August 4, 2020

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 12-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.