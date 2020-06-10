INDIA

1-MIN READ

Six Resident Doctors of Muzaffarnagar Medical College Test Positive for Coronavirus

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Officials pointed out that the doctors were working in non-COVID wards of the hospital and their contacts are being traced.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
Six resident doctors of Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital among eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday, officials said.

They pointed out that the doctors were working in non-COVID wards of the hospital and their contacts are being traced.

The total case count in the district has now gone up to 140.

Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar told PTI here that the district authorities received 106 results of samples in which eight people including six resident doctors of the medical college in Begrajpur were found to be coronavirus positive.

He said there are now 72 active patients while 68 have recovered from the disease.

Of the eight new cases, one person is a resident of Kinoni village and had returned from Delhi recently while the other one is a resident of Adampur village apart from the six doctors.

Meanwhile, chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Praveen Chopra said the Health department has started to take precautions and the family of the infected doctors are being traced.


