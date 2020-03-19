Six Singapore-Return People Put Under 'Home Quarantine' Due to Coronavirus Deboard from Mumbai Train

Mumbai: Six Singapore-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali station in Mumbai on Thursday morning, an official said.

The six passengers were travelling to Vadodara from Mumbai Central, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

The incident occurred a day after four Germany-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands wereforced to de-board from Garib Rath Express at Palghar station after their co-passengers raised an alarm.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.