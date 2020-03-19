Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Six Singapore-Return People Put Under 'Home Quarantine' Due to Coronavirus Deboard from Mumbai Train

The six passengers were travelling to Vadodara from Mumbai Central, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 3:44 PM IST
Six Singapore-Return People Put Under 'Home Quarantine' Due to Coronavirus Deboard from Mumbai Train
Image for representation. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Mumbai: Six Singapore-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali station in Mumbai on Thursday morning, an official said.

The six passengers were travelling to Vadodara from Mumbai Central, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

The incident occurred a day after four Germany-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands wereforced to de-board from Garib Rath Express at Palghar station after their co-passengers raised an alarm.

