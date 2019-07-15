Six Soldiers Among 7 Dead in Himachal Building Collapse, Rescue Operations Continue

New Delhi: At least seven people, of which six were Army men, died and several more were injured after a four-storey building in Himachal Pradesh's Solan collapsed on Sunday. The building, which housed a restaurant was located at Nahan-Kumarhatti road in the city.

A total of 37 people were trapped in the building when it fell amidst heavy rains in the area. So far, 17 army personnel and 11 civilians people have been rescued, while 7 bodies retrieved from the debris. As many as 7 army personnel are still feared to be trapped.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, on reaching the site of the collapse, said, "Rescue operations started on time, then we called NDRF too." He added, "The reason for the collapse will be clear after the report comes out. There was surely some problem with the structure of the building. 7 are dead."

Those rescued sustained multiple injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital. Rescue operations are on as seven more remain trapped under the rubble.

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police are jointly carrying out the rescue operation. The National Disaster Response Force team has also been called from Panchkula in Haryana, an official said.