1-min read

Six SRPF Jawans Found Covid-19 Positive in Maharashtra's Hingoli

They were recently deployed in Mumbai and were quarantined four days ago after return, the official said.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2020, 7:53 AM IST
Six SRPF Jawans Found Covid-19 Positive in Maharashtra's Hingoli
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Six State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans have tested positive in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, a health official said on Tuesday.

They were recently deployed in Mumbai and were quarantined four days ago after return, the official said.

"Two units of SRPF jawans returned from Mumbai after being posted there for 45 days, so it was decided to quarantine them as a precaution," said Civil Surgeon Dr Kishor Prasad Shrivas.

"194 jawans were quarantined at SRPF hospital of Hingoli. Reports of 101 jawans are now available. Out of them 95 are negative and six are positive," he said.

"As per the information I have received, the condition of all six is stable. They will be shifted to Hingoli civil hospital," he added.

