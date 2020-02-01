Six Stopped from Boarding Flight That Brought Back 324 Indians from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outreak

New Delhi: Six Indians were not allowed to board the Air India flight from Wuhan to Delhi that evacuated 324 nationals amid the Coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 200 people in China.

A specially-prepped Air India Boeing 747, with five doctors from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and an Air India paramedic, landed in the national capital on Saturday morning.

The flight from Wuhan, however, was delayed as immigration and Chinese authorities did not allow six Indians on board after they reported high temperatures during screening.

“Six passengers were offloaded as they had high temperatures,” a passenger told news agency ANI.

The Indians evacuated from Wuhan have been quarantined in special facilities in Haryana’s Manesar and Delhi. The Indians will be observed for signs of infection for two weeks by a team of doctors and medical personnel.

India had been waiting for China's approval for repatriating Indians from Wuhan city in Hubei Province. The MEA has established contacts with over 600 Indians across the province and said it is individually ascertaining their willingness to travel back to India.

Hours after the arrival of the first flight from the Chinese city in Delhi, the Air India spokesperson said, "Another flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 pm today with a different set of crew, same doctors' team with other aircraft. The rescue team is again headed by Capt Amitabh Singh, Director Operation, Air India."

Wuhan, Hubei's capital, is the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak. The virus outbreak has killed 259 people in China with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, officials said on Saturday.

