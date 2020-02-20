Six-Storey Building in South Delhi's Munirka Tilts, Residents Evacuated Amid Panic

New Delhi: A six-storey building in south Delhi's Munirka area tilted on Thursday creating panic among the residents, officials said.

A total of 45 tenants in the building and around 100 people living nearby were evacuated after the police were informed about the incident at 5.30 am, they said.

Teams of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the Sub Divisional Magistrate are at the spot, police said.

The building is situated in front of Jawaharlal Nehru University's north gate, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.