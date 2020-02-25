Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Six Supreme Court Judges Down With Swine Flu; CJI Bobde Meets Lawyers & Judges

SC Bar Association president Dushyant Dave said some foreign delegation members who participated in a judicial conference in the apex court complex recently were infected by the virus.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
Six Supreme Court Judges Down With Swine Flu; CJI Bobde Meets Lawyers & Judges
Image for representation. (PTI)

New Delhi: Six judges of the Supreme Court are suffering from swine flu, following which they did not attend court, an apex court judge said on Tuesday.

Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde over the case of six of their colleagues infected by H1N1 virus. An apex court judge, Sanjiv Khanna, came to the court wearing a mask.

Justice Chandrachud said it was decided that the top court will make vaccines available for inoculation of lawyers.

The Chief Justice suggested during the meeting that lawyers as well as bar association chief should also take the initiative for preventive measures against the disease, Justice Chandrachud added.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held with Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave to tackle the health emergency.

Dave told IANS that some foreign delegation members who participated in a judicial conference in the apex court complex recently were infected by the virus.

Two of the judges suffering from swine flu are on the nine-judge Constitution Bench hearing the Sabarimala verdict case, the hearing of which has been delayed as a result.

