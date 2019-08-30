Six to Ten Years Jail Terms for 19 Convicts Including Four Bangladeshis in Burdwan Blast Case
All the 19 convicts, out of a total 31 accused in the case, had admitted their guilt in the blast in a house at Khagragarh in Burdwan district of West Bengal on October 2, 2014.
Representative image
Kolkata: A special NIA court here on Friday sentenced 19 people, including four Bangladeshi nationals, to jail terms ranging from six to 10 years in the Khagragarh blast case.
They were convicted for conspiracy and waging war against the country and under various provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Bombs and improvised explosive devices were being manufactured in the rented two-storied house when the blast occurred, killing two persons involved.
Out of the 19 sentenced, four Bangladeshis convicted in the case were awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and would be sent back to their country following completion of sentence, Siddhartha Kanjilal, chief judge at City Sessions Court, presiding over the special NIA court, ordered.
Two women and a young man, who claimed to be a student, were sentenced to six years' rigorous imprisonment.
The rest 12 convicts were sentenced to various terms from 8 years to 10 years in prison. Trial of the remaining 12 accused in the case would continue, NIA lawyer Shyamal Ghosh said.
