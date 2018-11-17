English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Tourists Die, 10 Injured After Hampi-bound Bus Collides with Lorry in Karnataka
The bus in which the tourists were travelling was proceeding towards Hampi from Hubballi while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction, police said.
Representative image: PTI
Hubbali: Six tourists from Mumbai died and ten others were injured on Saturday in a crash between a bus and lorry near Hubbali, the police said.
Both vehicles smashed into each other, Dharwad Superintendent of Police G Sangeetha said.
Six people in the private bus died at the spot, she said.
The condition of three of the injured, who were admitted to hospital, is stated to be critical, the officer said.
The bus driver is among those injured.
The bus in which the tourists were travelling was proceeding towards Hampi from Hubballi while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction, Sangeetha said.
The tourists had left Hubballi early on Saturday and with in an hour, the accident occurred.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
