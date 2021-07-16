Scaling up preventive measures amid apprehensions of the third Covid wave and the rapidly emerging ‘Delta Plus’ variant cases that have been found in other states of India, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday kick-started a 10-day special focused testing drive to limit any further spread in the state.

“UP has been maintaining control over the Covid situation fairly well and in view of rising cases in other states, we must intensify our contact tracing operation. The objective of this 10-day special focused testing drive is to enable early detection if any followed by early treatment,” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while issuing directives to the Senior officials in a high-level Covid review meeting on Friday.

The 10-day special focused testing drive is planned in a manner that will cover the entire state in order to remove any risk of further transmission. The drive will be conducted for five days each in rural areas and urban areas.

With the ongoing monsoon season and the second wave of Covid-19 receding, the Yogi Adityanath government has also geared up to combat vector-borne diseases such as encephalitis and malaria.

Aiming to break the chain of infection and keep villagers safe from covid-19 infection, the state government has deployed more than 70,000 surveillance committees. Door-to-door visits were undertaken in a mammoth drive in over 97,000 villages of UP to identify and isolate COVID positive citizens, trace contacts, and distribution of free medicine kits, pulse oximeter and thermometers. Uttar Pradesh has been serving as a model for other states to replicate and was also earlier lauded by the World Health Organization and several other experts internationally as well as by the NITI Aayog.

With six districts - Aligarh, Kasganj, Shravasti, Hathras, Mahoba and Lalitpur - adding to Uttar Pradesh’s success in crushing the resurgent coronavirus, the state’s recovery rate has climbed up to a remarkable 98.6 percent.

In another significant accomplishment, as many as 38 districts reported no case of covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, whereas 36 districts reported new cases in just single-digits. Only Lucknow reported fresh cases of coronavirus in double-digits.

Eliminating the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, out of the 2,60,581 samples tested in the last 24 hours, merely 88 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and as a result the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has slumped to 0.03 percent in Uttar Pradesh, lower than the lowest post first wave of the pandemic.

In the same period, another 140 patients also recovered from the infection. The active cases have drastically reduced from a high of 3,10,783 in April to 1339 now, out of which nearly 1118 people are in home isolation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here