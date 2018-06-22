English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
How Six Youths From UP Ended Up Being Stone Pelters in Kashmir
The youths from Baghpat and Saharanpur districts had gone to Pulwama to work as tailors on a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: Six Uttar Pradesh youths who had found jobs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama have claimed they were made to pelt stones at security forces.
Director General of Police OP Singh on Friday said the six youths from Baghpat and Saharanpur districts have complained that they were told to take part in stone pelting. Fed up with this, they returned home, the officer added.
The youths had gone to Pulwama to work as tailors on a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.
“We will deal with this issue very discreetly,” the DGP said. The state’s anti-terror squad will probe the matter.
Baghpat’s Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash also mentioned one such case. He said a man identified as Nasim told police that he and some others were kept at a factory in Pulwama. On one occasion, the labourers there took part in stone pelting.
He was also asked to throw stones but he refused and escaped from the place, the SP added.
