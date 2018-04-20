English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six-year-old Dies After Being Denied Treatment in UP Hospital
As per the victim’s brother, Vinod was admitted to the Banda Medical College but doctors kept asking them to pay up before they began treatment. Later, when the family could not procure the necessary funds, the boy was referred to the district hospital, where he died.
Carrying the body, Pushpraj and his family members went to the District Magistrate office and demanded action against those responsible for negligence.
Lucknow: Tall claims of improved health-infrastructure and medical facilities in the state by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government fell face-first as a six-year-old kid breathed his last in Banda after being denied treatment as his family could not pay the bill.
A resident of Pacheri village in Banda district, Pushpraj Singh took his brother to the medical college after he was suffering from fever. “Since the time I admitted my brother, the hospital staff including the nurse and doctor kept demanding money before beginning the treatment. I did not have money at that time and so I could not submit the asked amount. Instead of starting the treatment, the doctor referred my brother to the district hospital, where he died,” said a wailing Pushpraj while holding his brother’s body.
Taking cognizance of the matter, DM Divya Prakash Giri swung into action and ordered a probe into the incident. “A probe has been ordered into the incident and those who found guilty will not be spared at any cost. I have asked Chief Medical Officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate to head the committee for investigation and to a file report to me,” he said.
Edited by: Aditya Nair
