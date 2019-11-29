Six-year-old Girl, Her Toddler Sister Killed by Drunk Father in Greater Noida
Representative image.
Greater Noida: A six-year-old girl and her three-year-old sister were killed allegedly by their drunk father after a domestic altercation at their home in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.
The accused Harish Solanki, who is missing, was staying with his wife and their two daughters in Surajpur area where the incident took place late on Thursday night, the police said.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of an argument between the husband and wife leading to Solanki taking out his anger by attacking his two daughters, the spokesperson.
"The girls died of injuries on their head that were caused by Solanki," a police spokesperson said.
"According to Solanki's wife, who lodged a complaint, he was heavily drunk last night when the altercation broke out," the spokesperson said.
An FIR has been registered at Surajpur police station and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding man, the police said.
