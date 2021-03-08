india

Six-year-old Girl Raped by Minor Boys in Telangana's Warangal

Image used for representation.

Image used for representation.

The incident happened on February 24 but a complaint was filed on March 6 by the girl's parents after their daughter complained of pain, the police said.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys in Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Monday. The incident happened on February 24 but a complaint was filed on March 6 by the girl’s parents after their daughter complained of pain, the police said. The boys were relatives of the girl and stay in her neighbourhood. They took her to an isolated place and allegedly assaulted her, the police said based on the complaint. The two were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police official said.

The girl was sent for a medical examination on Sunday, he added.

first published:March 08, 2021, 17:21 IST
