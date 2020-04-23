Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Six-year-old Girl Raped in MP's Damoh District, Her Eyes and Face Damaged by Accused

The incident took place at a village in Jabera tehsil on Wednesday evening when the minor was playing outside her house with other children, police said.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
Six-year-old Girl Raped in MP's Damoh District, Her Eyes and Face Damaged by Accused
Image for Representation.

Damoh (MP): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh by an unidentified person, who also damaged her eyes, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a village in Jabera tehsil on Wednesday evening when the minor was playing outside her house with other children, police said.

"At that time, an unidentified person took the girl to an isolated place and raped here there," said District Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan.

The victim was found this morning in an abandoned room located near her house, around 55km from the district headquarters, he said.

"We found that her eyes were damaged by the accused, who also inflicted injuries on her face. We rushed the victim to a hospital in Jabera tehsil in a critical condition. From there she was taken to a hospital in Jabalpur, where doctors are operating on her eyes," Chauhan said.

Asked whether her eyes were completely damaged in the incident, Chauhan said that according to a local doctor the minor's eyes were swollen so much that he could not check the retinas.

The police have launched a hunt to nab the accused, who is suspected to be a local resident, he said.

