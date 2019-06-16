Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Six-year-old Kerala Boy Left Behind in Bus for Several Hours Dies in Dubai

The child, a student at an Islamic centre in Al Quoz, was left behind as he slept off in the bus on his way to the centre. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Six-year-old Kerala Boy Left Behind in Bus for Several Hours Dies in Dubai
(Photo : Reuters/ Representative image.)
Loading...

Dubai: A six-year-old Indian boy died after he was left behind alone in a bus for several hours in Dubai, the media reported on Sunday.

The child, identified as Mohamed Farhan Faisal from Kerala, was a student at an Islamic centre in Al Quoz, reports the Khaleej Times.

According to family sources, he slept off after boarding the bus from Karama. He was left behind after all the other students disembarked outside the centre at 8am on Saturday.

The Dubai Police told Khaleej Times that they were notified about the tragedy at 3pm. A top official from the centre said he was found as the driver took the bus out to drop the students back home. The actual cause of death is yet to be determined.

Such incidents are rare in the UAE, but have been reported previously.

In 2014, a KG 1 pupil at Abu Dhabi's Al Worood Academy Private School suffocated to death after being forgotten inside a bus. The news had shocked the nation and sparked a major discussion on child safety in buses. The principal, bus driver and supervisor were jailed and directed to pay 100,000 dirhams as compensation to the victim's family.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram