Six-year-old Raped in UP a Day After CM Yogi Held Meeting over Women's Safety

A six-year old girl was allegedly raped by a local boy in Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, as she went out of her house to watch a marriage procession. The incident was reported from Semra Bajha village which comes under the Chilhiya police station in Siddharthnagar district.The incident comes at the time when an eight-year-old was recently raped and killed in Etah district.The girl had gone out to see a marriage procession when the accused lured her to the bushes where he allegedly raped her. On not finding her for hours, the family of the victim began searching for her. She was found lying unconscious in the bushes in the outskirts of the village. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.With the help of the victim, the police have identified and arrested the accused.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday had called a meeting with the senior police officers of Uttar Pradesh, including the Principal Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), to express concern and discuss the increasing incidents of crime against women.The CM has sent a proposal to the Centre for death penalty for rape of minors. He has also called for the spread of awareness among people, against atrocities on women.The Yogi government has urged for installation of CCTV cameras at public places and schools and asked for better coordination between women helpline 1090 and dial 100 for quick response in an emergency.