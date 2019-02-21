English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6-Year-Old Rescued from 200-feet Deep Borewell in Pune After 16-Hour Rescue Operation
A six-year-old child was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), more than 16 hours after he fell into a borewell in a village in Ambegaon Tehsil in Pune.
The boy identified as Ravi Bhil had fallen into the borewell and got stuck at a depth of 10 feet deep at around 5pm on Wednesday when he was playing in the area. The borewell located in Thorandale village was uncovered. The total depth of borewell is about 200 feet.
When his family members who are construction workers found him missing for a long time, they started searching for him and realised that he had fallen into the borewell. The police was informed after which NDRF was brought in. A team from a nearby NDRF base reached the spot at around 8pm and worked throughout the night to rescue him.
Before the arrival of the NDRF, the child was provided oxygen supply and locals had started the digging work in the nearby spot.
The NDRF team dug a pit parallel to the borewell to rescue the boy.
“We dug close to the borewell and as it was very close to his body, we took extreme caution and ensured removal of the rocky layer does not cause any injury or suffocation to the child. We were also constantly comforting the child. Doctors were constantly checking on the vitals of the boy and he was given water as we were doing the excavation,” an NDRF official said. Locals from the village also helped the officials in the operation.
“It was a painstakingly long operation and he was rescued at around 9:30am on Thursday and reunited with his family. The operation required meticulous planning and we used the appropriate tools to complete the task. we were determined to bring out the child without causing any injury to him. He is now safe and sound,” an NDRF officer said.
