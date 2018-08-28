English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Six-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted by School Cab Driver in Delhi
A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cab driver of a private school in southwest Delhi's Palam village, police said on Tuesday.
The incident was reported to the police on Monday and a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.
The accused driver has been arrested, he said, adding the matter is being investigated.
Earlier this month, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an electrician at a New Delhi Municipal Council school following which he was arrested.
Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a 'Modern Girl'
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On "WhatsApp" accountability
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a 'Modern Girl'
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On "WhatsApp" accountability
