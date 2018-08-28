GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Six-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted by School Cab Driver in Delhi

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2018, 3:27 PM IST
Six-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted by School Cab Driver in Delhi
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cab driver of a private school in southwest Delhi's Palam village, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported to the police on Monday and a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

The accused driver has been arrested, he said, adding the matter is being investigated.

Earlier this month, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an electrician at a New Delhi Municipal Council school following which he was arrested.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
