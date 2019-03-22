Six-year-old Telangana Girl Who Went Out to Play Holi Raped by 'Intoxicated' Teen

A six-year-old daughter of a daily wage labourer, who went out to celebrate Holi on Thursday, was raped and hacked to death by an intoxicated teenager in Turkapally village here.According to a report in The Hindu, the girl’s mutilated body was found dumped in the bushes and prima facie the police suspect that she was raped and murdered.A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Child Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered against the accused, who is a native of West Champaran district in Bihar.A missing person case was registered at Alwal police station after the girl went missing and her family members were unable to find her anywhere.The police then launched a search operation which led to the discovery of the girl’s body in the bushes. The accused was taken into custody and a probe is on, the report said.