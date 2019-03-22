LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Six-year-old Telangana Girl Who Went Out to Play Holi Raped by 'Intoxicated' Teen

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Child Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered against the accused, who is a native of West Champaran district in Bihar.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
A six-year-old daughter of a daily wage labourer, who went out to celebrate Holi on Thursday, was raped and hacked to death by an intoxicated teenager in Turkapally village here.

According to a report in The Hindu, the girl’s mutilated body was found dumped in the bushes and prima facie the police suspect that she was raped and murdered.

A missing person case was registered at Alwal police station after the girl went missing and her family members were unable to find her anywhere.

The police then launched a search operation which led to the discovery of the girl’s body in the bushes. The accused was taken into custody and a probe is on, the report said.
