Six-yr-old Mentally Unstable Girl Raped in UP's Balrampur

A six-year-old mentally unstable girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Kallu Kashyap (55), allured the girl with money on Tuesday night and took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, they said.

The girl later narrated her ordeal to her family members, following which they lodged a complaint with police.

The accused was arrested and the minor was admitted to a hospital for a medical examination, Circle Officer Varun Kumar Mishra said.