Six Zones Identified for Door to Door Santisation in Chennai as TN Govt Forms Rapid Action Plan

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government is putting together a rapid action plan to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Chennai. The southern metropolis has reported 768 of the state’s total 2,162 cases.

Concerned over the rapid increase in the number of cases, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday that the higher population density in certain pockets of the city was making it difficult to contain the viral infection.

In the last 24 hours, the city recorded 94 cases, over 33 of the fresh cases recorded were ‘primary cases’ and four of them were under 10 years of age. The state has a laborious process to establish the origin of primary cases.

Speaking on Conditions of anonymity, a senior bureaucrat said the state government has identified six zones in the city as part of the action plan and officials will go door to door in these zones to sanitise the surroundings of these dwellings.

In places such as Royapuram and Thiru Ve Ka Nagar, bylanes have turned into a fertile grounds for the spread of the virus. Another area- Koyambedu will also be watched as there have been more positive cases over the last two days.

The other challenge posed for health officials and bureaucrats is the high degree of the asymptotic behaviour of the virus which could affect the anti-COVID-19 team. Over 90% of those tested positive are asymptomatic, however, the source of infection for over 44 cases is yet to be established, Chennai Corporation Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has significantly stepped up COVID-19 testing. For example, in the last 24 hours, 8,087 samples have been tested and a day before, it was 7,093. Palaniswami has vowed to take up 10,000 sample testing soon.

