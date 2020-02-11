SK Bagga (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

SK Bagga is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Krishna Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Advocate. SK Bagga's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 65 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 8.3 crore which includes Rs. 96.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 7.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 12.6 lakh of which Rs. 9.1 lakh is self income. SK Bagga's has total liabilities of Rs. 61.9 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Krishna Nagar are: Dr Anil Goyal (BJP), Dr Ashok Kumar Walia (INC), SK Bagga (AAP), Manjeet Singh (BSP), Charanjeet (AAPP), Munish Bagga (RRP), Suresh Kumar (BRP), Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP).

