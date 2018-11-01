SK Sharma, Wrongly Accused in ISRO Spy Case, Dies of Cancer Leaving Quest For Justice Incomplete

SK Sharma, one of the six men wrongly accused in the ISRO spy case, passed away in the early hours of Thursday. The 62-year-old was suffering from stage-4 oesophagus cancer and had spent the last 12 days in a hospital.A labour contractor based in Bengaluru, Sharma was arrested by the Kerala police 24 years ago following the arrest of his friend and scientist K Chandrasekhar.Chandrasekhar was wrongly accused of selling Indian-made rocket designs to Pakistan and Sharma was charged by Kerala police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) as a party to the case.The Supreme Court acquitted Sharma in 1998 with a compensation of Rs 1 lakh. His case of defamation against the Kerala government and state police has still not come to a conclusion.Sharma was 34 when he was first illegally detained for two days in 1994 from a DRDO lab in Bengaluru. Within a span of days, I went from a contractor to a traitor, he had told Times of India in an interview after the Supreme Court ordered Kerala government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to scientist Nambi Narayanan for falsely accusing him.The SC verdict had given him hope that his case too would come to a conclusion and help him clear his name. He said he wanted all to see that he was a simple man, and not a traitor.He was also counting on a favourable verdict to pay for his cancer treatment and pay off the loans he had accrued over the last two decades of being falsely labelled a traitor and an anti-national. As a contractor, he was earning around Rs 50 lakh per annum in 1994 but the false case had ruined his reputation and business.