Skeletal Remains Found Inside Wooden Box at Hyderabad Furniture Shop

Human skeletal remains were found on Wednesday in a wooden box at a furniture store here, which remained closed for almost a year, Police said. The store belonging to a religious place was rented out to a man, who had closed it for almost a year and had reportedly not been paying rent, they said.

The box with skull and other skeletal remains was found when the organisers of the place of worship went to take possession of the shop. After being alerted, police registered a case and was questioning the owner of the shop, an official said.