Sketches of 2 Suspects in Delhi IED Recovery Case Prepared; Special Cell Teams on Lookout

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has prepared sketches of two suspects in connection with recovery of IEDs in national capital’s Ghazipur and Seemapuri earlier this year.

The Special Cell teams are on a look-out for the suspects in various states. Sources close to the development said that more than 70 people have been questioned in this regard.

IED was found during a raid conducted by the Delhi Police following the trail of the explosives first recovered on January 14 in the Ghazipur flower market area.

The recovered 3-Kg of IED was later defused by a bomb disposal squad. The IED contained a mixture of RDX and Ammonium Nitrate. A timer device was also fitted with it.

After this, IED was also found in a house in Old Seemapuri area.

