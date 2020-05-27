UP Officials Asked to Link Migrant Workers Who Returned to State with Industries for Employment

The exercise to map skills of migrant workers who returned to Uttar Pradesh amid the COVID-19 lockdown has yielded "encouraging" results with industrial units seeking to employ five lakh labourers, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Till Sunday, around 25 lakh migrants stranded in different parts of the country have returned to the state.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to directly link lakhs of returning migrants to industries as per their skills in an attempt to provide employment, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi. Adityanath has directed the MSME department to contact industrial organizations and organize programmes to provide employment to workers by connecting them to industrial units.

The government is assessing the demand for skilled and non-skilled manpower from all industrial units in the state, he said.

The chief minister has also instructed officials that entrepreneurs should be provided with all facility and the supply chain should be cleared so that industrial units can start functioning at the earliest, said Awasthi. "We are also arranging for training of migrant workers in industrial units and plans are that the labourers should get stipend too," he said.

On the issue of ration being given to migrants, Awasthi said the portability of ration cards for procurement of food grains in the state is being strengthened. "Even if a worker comes from outside and has ration card of any other state, the state government will provide ration to him. The CM has directed to prepare the ration cards of those who do not have them, and so far lakhs of ration cards have been made,” he added.