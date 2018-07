SKIMS Srinagar Recruitment 2018: 199 Posts, Apply From August 10

SKIMS Srinagar Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 199 vacancies for various posts for permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir State has been released on the official website of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar - skims.ac.in The application process for the recruitment for various posts is scheduled to begin from 10th August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th September 2018.Application Fee:The applicants need to pay Rs.300 as application fee deposited in any branch of Jammu & Kashmir bank.SKIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 199Staff Nurse – 37Junior Pharmacist – 4Technician – 8Steam Boiler Operator – 1Electrician – 8Mechanic – 37Lab Attendant Grade – 9Post Mortem Attendant – 3Nursing Aid – 42 PostsCSSD Attendant – 11Masalchi – 7Gardener – 28Washer man – 2Tier Attendant – 1Greaser – 2Eligibility Criteria:Staff Nurse – The applicant must be BSc in Nursing.Junior Pharmacist – The applicant must have done BPharmacy from an institute recognized by Government.Technician – The applicant must be BSc in Respective Technology.Steam Boiler Operator – The applicant must possess ‘B’ Class Boiler Attendance Certificate of Competency.Electrician – The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI trade.Mechanic – The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI trade.Lab Attendant Grade – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.Post-Mortem Attendant – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.Nursing Aid (Grade 3) – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.CSSD Attendant – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.Masalchi – The applicant must be class 10th passed with 6 months certificate course in cookery from Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.Gardener – The applicant must be class 10th passed with 2 years of experience as GardenerWasher man – The applicant must be class 10th passed.Tier Attendant – The applicant must be class 10th passed.Greaser – The applicant must be class 10th passed.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and an Interview.Important Dates:Start date of submission of online application – 10th August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 10th September 2018