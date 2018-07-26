English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SKIMS Srinagar Recruitment 2018: 199 Posts, Apply From August 10
Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar invites applications to fill 199 vacancies for various posts for permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir State on skims.ac.in.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://www.skims.ac.in/
Loading...
SKIMS Srinagar Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 199 vacancies for various posts for permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir State has been released on the official website of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar - skims.ac.in.
The application process for the recruitment for various posts is scheduled to begin from 10th August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th September 2018.
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.300 as application fee deposited in any branch of Jammu & Kashmir bank.
SKIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 199
Staff Nurse – 37
Junior Pharmacist – 4
Technician – 8
Steam Boiler Operator – 1
Electrician – 8
Mechanic – 37
Lab Attendant Grade – 9
Post Mortem Attendant – 3
Nursing Aid – 42 Posts
CSSD Attendant – 11
Masalchi – 7
Gardener – 28
Washer man – 2
Tier Attendant – 1
Greaser – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Staff Nurse – The applicant must be BSc in Nursing.
Junior Pharmacist – The applicant must have done BPharmacy from an institute recognized by Government.
Technician – The applicant must be BSc in Respective Technology.
Steam Boiler Operator – The applicant must possess ‘B’ Class Boiler Attendance Certificate of Competency.
Electrician – The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI trade.
Mechanic – The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI trade.
Lab Attendant Grade – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.
Post-Mortem Attendant – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.
Nursing Aid (Grade 3) – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.
CSSD Attendant – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.
Masalchi – The applicant must be class 10th passed with 6 months certificate course in cookery from Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.
Gardener – The applicant must be class 10th passed with 2 years of experience as Gardener
Washer man – The applicant must be class 10th passed.
Tier Attendant – The applicant must be class 10th passed.
Greaser – The applicant must be class 10th passed.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:
http://www.skims.ac.in/images/Recruitment/advertisement_notice_no_02_of_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 10th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 10th September 2018
Also Watch
The application process for the recruitment for various posts is scheduled to begin from 10th August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th September 2018.
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.300 as application fee deposited in any branch of Jammu & Kashmir bank.
SKIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 199
Staff Nurse – 37
Junior Pharmacist – 4
Technician – 8
Steam Boiler Operator – 1
Electrician – 8
Mechanic – 37
Lab Attendant Grade – 9
Post Mortem Attendant – 3
Nursing Aid – 42 Posts
CSSD Attendant – 11
Masalchi – 7
Gardener – 28
Washer man – 2
Tier Attendant – 1
Greaser – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Staff Nurse – The applicant must be BSc in Nursing.
Junior Pharmacist – The applicant must have done BPharmacy from an institute recognized by Government.
Technician – The applicant must be BSc in Respective Technology.
Steam Boiler Operator – The applicant must possess ‘B’ Class Boiler Attendance Certificate of Competency.
Electrician – The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI trade.
Mechanic – The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI trade.
Lab Attendant Grade – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.
Post-Mortem Attendant – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.
Nursing Aid (Grade 3) – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.
CSSD Attendant – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science.
Masalchi – The applicant must be class 10th passed with 6 months certificate course in cookery from Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.
Gardener – The applicant must be class 10th passed with 2 years of experience as Gardener
Washer man – The applicant must be class 10th passed.
Tier Attendant – The applicant must be class 10th passed.
Greaser – The applicant must be class 10th passed.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:
http://www.skims.ac.in/images/Recruitment/advertisement_notice_no_02_of_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 10th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 10th September 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
- No One Wanted to Sit Next to a 'Messy' Old Lady in Mumbai Local. She Turned Out to Be a Star.
- The AI Powered Kuri Home Robot is Being Discontinued, And We Are Sad
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Asphalt 9 Legends Review: A Racing Game For The Aggressive Driver in You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...