SKM Announces 'Mission UP, Uttarakhand', Threatens to Hold Protests in Lucknow Akin to Delhi Stir

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the farmers’ campaign against the Centre’s three agriculture laws, on Monday announced its “Mission UP and Uttarakhand", saying it will turn Lucknow into Delhi and hold a ‘maha rally’ in Muzaffarnagar. “The farmers’ agitation will not end till the Government of India withdraws these three black laws. We want to tell the government here (UP) as well to work properly otherwise our agitation is intensifying and Lucknow will also be turned into Delhi and all roads leading to the state capital from all sides will be sealed," Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters here. But, he did not elaborate on when the planned agitation will begin in Lucknow.

This mission will start with a ‘maha rally’ of farmers from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on September 5 and mahapanchayats will be held at all the divisional headquarters in the state with an aim to take the eight-month-old agitation to the village level, Tikait said. He said, “The historic farmers’ agitation for the repeal of three anti-farmer laws and demanding legal guarantee of the minimum support price has completed eight months. In these months, the movement, which became a symbol of self-respect and unity of the farmers, is now a movement to save democracy and save the country." In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said it has decided to start the next phase of the movement as Mission Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to make it more intensive and effective.

The objective of this mission would be that like Punjab and Haryana, every village in UP and Uttarakhand will be involved in the movement, it said. The SKM leaders, who addressed a joint press conference, demanded making all toll plazas free in UP and Uttarakhand, organising protests at commercial establishments of capitalists and boycotting the programs of the BJP and its allies.

Tikait said, “Now, Lucknow will be turned into Delhi. Like in Delhi, where all roads are sealed by farmers from all sides, in Lucknow too farmers will surround the city from all sides. We will devise our strategy for this and make preparations for it." He said a series of meetings, visits and rallies would be started all over UP to make this mission work. The SKM Has divided the movement into four phases.

In the first phase, contact and coordination will be established with the organisations active in the movement in the states and in the second phase there will be division-wise farmers’ convention and district-wise preparatory meeting. In the third phase, a “historic" mahapanchayat of farmers from across the country would be organised in Muzaffarnagar on September 5 and in the fourth phase, a mahapanchayat would be organised at all the divisional headquarters.

The SKM has also decided that along with national issues, local issues of farmers will also be taken up in this mission. The farmer leaders addressing the press conference said the aim of the mission would also be to challenge the corporate power and “anti-farmer" BJP and its allies at every step, adding that it is the responsibility of the state and its people to save farming and farmers from the corporate houses and their political middlemen.

Other leaders including Yogendra Yadav of the Jai Kisan Andolan, Shiv Kumar Kakkaji of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Ashish Mittal were also present during the press conference.

