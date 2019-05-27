Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SKUAST-K Results 2019: Sher-e-Kashmir University to Announce SKUAST-K Results 2019 at skuastkashmir.ac.in

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir to announce its SKUAST-K results 2019 during first week of June on the website skuastkashmir.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
SKUAST-K Results 2019: Sher-e-Kashmir University to Announce SKUAST-K Results 2019 at skuastkashmir.ac.in
Representational photo (PTI)
SKUAST Kashmir Exam 2019 | On May 26, Sunday, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) entrance examination was successfully held at all 17 centres across Jammu and Kashmir.

The SKUAST Exam was held for admission to these disciplines- Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Veterinary Sciences, Agriculture Engineering, Sericulture and Fisheries. These professional courses can be pursued from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir for this academic year.

According to a report, close to 9,024 candidates had filled the SKUAST -Kashmir entrance application form out of which 92 percent applicants appeared for the exam on May 26. The SKUAST 2019 result, SKUAST Result 2019 is expected in June first week. Further, the counseling is likely to begin in mid-week of June and admission to qualifying candidates will be given after three rounds of SKUAST counseling.

The SKUAST-K Vice-Chancellor Prof Nazeer Ahmed had visited the exam centers. He along with his team comprising of Prof MH Wani registrar, Prof Shakeel Ahmad Wani, Director Education, and Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, Controller of Examinations ensured that all precautions and measures were in place for smoothly conducting the 2109 SKUAST entrance test.

Steps to Check Result of SKUAST – Kashmir
Once the SKUAST 2019 Result is declared, candidates can check their rank and marks at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s official website with the below listed steps-

Step 1- Visit the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s official website skuastkashmir.ac.in
Step 2- On homepage check for SKUAST 2019 Result link
Step 3- Click it and enter the required details
Step 3- Your SKUAST Result will be shown on the screen
Step 4- Download and take a print out for counseling and admission purpose.
