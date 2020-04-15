Take the pledge to vote

Skullcaps & Masks in Place, Muslim Neighbours Help Hindu Family Perform Last Rites of Women in Bhopal

The incident happened in the Tila Jamalpura area of Bhopal wherein Muslim neighbours made arrangements for the funeral procession with the woman’s family members.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 15, 2020, 10:08 PM IST
Skullcaps & Masks in Place, Muslim Neighbours Help Hindu Family Perform Last Rites of Women in Bhopal
Muslim men carry the bier of a Hindu woman in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Image credit: Twitter@OfficeOfKNath)

Bhopal: In yet another instance of communal harmony in times of frequent flare-ups and spread of hate messages, Muslim residents of a locality in Bhopal took part in the funeral of an elderly Hindu woman who died of old age on Wednesday morning. The woman’s relatives could not reach the city due to the lockdown.

The incident happened in the Tila Jamalpura area of Bhopal wherein Muslim neighbours made arrangements for the funeral procession with the woman’s family members.

A video of the said procession has also surfaced on social media in which some Muslim men can be seen carrying the woman bier on their shoulders wearing skull cap and masks.

Later, Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath wrote about the incident on Twitter and termed in an example of ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehjib’ (communal harmony).

A similar incident was reported from South Toda area in Indore last week when Muslim neighbours made arrangements of the last rites of Hindu woman whose sons were too poor to complete the funeral on their own.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

