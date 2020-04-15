Skullcaps & Masks in Place, Muslim Neighbours Help Hindu Family Perform Last Rites of Women in Bhopal

Bhopal: In yet another instance of communal harmony in times of frequent flare-ups and spread of hate messages, Muslim residents of a locality in Bhopal took part in the funeral of an elderly Hindu woman who died of old age on Wednesday morning. The woman’s relatives could not reach the city due to the lockdown.

The incident happened in the Tila Jamalpura area of Bhopal wherein Muslim neighbours made arrangements for the funeral procession with the woman’s family members.

A video of the said procession has also surfaced on social media in which some Muslim men can be seen carrying the woman bier on their shoulders wearing skull cap and masks.

Later, Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath wrote about the incident on Twitter and termed in an example of ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehjib’ (communal harmony).

इंदौर के साउथ तोड़ा के बाद आज भोपाल के टीलाजमालपुरा इलाक़े से भी सामने आयी साम्प्रदायिक सद्भाव की तस्वीर।एक हिन्दू महिला की अर्थी को मुस्लिम समाज के युवकों ने दिया कांधा।इसी प्रकार का आपसी प्रेम-स्नेह-भाईचारा हमारी गंगा-जमुनी संस्कृति को बताता है। pic.twitter.com/7YqrJrZmJa — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) April 15, 2020

A similar incident was reported from South Toda area in Indore last week when Muslim neighbours made arrangements of the last rites of Hindu woman whose sons were too poor to complete the funeral on their own.

