Slab of Flyover Under-Construction Collapses in Lucknow, Labourer Injured

A labourer was injured when a slab of an under-construction flyover of National Highways Authority of India collapsed at Phutaiyya Chauraha in Basti district on Saturday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while taking cognizance of the incident, directed the district administration to provide the best possible treatment, ensure smooth flow of traffic and take all possible measures effectively to see that such incidents do not recur.Speaking to news18, District Magisterate Basti, Raj Shekhar who reached the spot immediately said, “We got informed about this bridge collapse around 7:30am. No casualty has been reported as of now; one labour was injured after he was trapped in the debris. He was immediately taken to hospital by police."According to him, the local administration has spoken to the contractor, confirming that no other casualties have been reported.The labourer on duty in the night shift was immediately admitted to the district hospital for treatment, Raj Shekhar said.He added that traffic is being diverted at different points to avoid the possibility of jam on the national highway.Traffic was disrupted for some time but later opened, after installing some barricades."Investigations are underway and those responsible for the incident will be punished. The NHAI officials they are also reaching the spot,” he said.The district administration has informed Project Director NHAI (MoRTH) and has asked him to look into the issue immediately and take appropriate measures on priority, the DM added.Meanwhile, Asish Vaishya, the project manager of the bride under construction, claimed that the incident happened because of an accident on Friday, in which a truck rammed into the shuttering, making the part of the bridge to collapse.“ We are using good material and it is being thoroughly checked at the lab and also by consultants before use. We had taken all the security measures,” he added.Earlier this year, a bridge collapsed in Varanasi costing 18 people their lives and injuring another 25, after a side girder of the under construction bridge crushed and fell on them. After a probe into the incident, seven engineers and a contractor were arrested.