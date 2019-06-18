Slain Colleague's Son in Arms, Cop Breaks Down at Wreath-laying Ceremony
The picture shows Srinagar SSP Haseeb Mughal breaking down while carrying the 4-year-old son of inspector Arshad Khan who was killed in a terror attack in J&K's Anantnag.
The picture taken during the wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar shows Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar, breaking down while carrying the four-year-old child. (Twitter/J&K Police)
Srinagar: A photo of a senior police officer breaking down while carrying the son of inspector Arshad Khan, who was killed in a terror attack in J&K’s Anantnag, has gone viral on social media.
The picture taken during the wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar on Monday shows Haseeb Mughal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, breaking down while carrying 4-year-old Uhbaan.
Khan was critically injured last Wednesday in a militant attack and was rushed to AIIMS on Sunday where he succumbed to his injuries. Five CRPF troopers and the militant were killed on the spot in the attack.
Khan was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) in Sadar police station in Anantnag town. He is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and a younger brother. He belonged to Srinagar city and had been recruited in state police in 2002.
