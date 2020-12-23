Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey's Brother Deepak Surrenders in Court, Sent to Judicial Custody

Lucknow: The absconding brother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey surrendered in Lucknow court on Tuesday, after months of dodging the police.

Deepak Dubey had been absconding ever since his brother Vikas and his men ambushed and killed eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru in July. The police had declared a prize money of 20, 000 for Deepak’s whereabouts. A case of forgery and extortion is registered at Krishnanagar police station in Lucknow against him.

The police were constantly raiding several places to nab Deepak who was on the run. He had tried to surrender in the court earlier as well, but it could not materialise due to the lack of his negative Covid-19 report. This time he surrendered along with a coronavirus report. Source said he was hiding in the court premises since a night before he surrendered.

On Friday, the police attached the property of Deepak Dubey alias Deepu. The entire action went on for nearly four hours under the leadership of ADCP Central. His property worth one crore rupees was seized. The police took this action on the orders of the court.

According to ADCP Central Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, “Deepak Dubey and his brother Vikas Dubey, living in Indralok Colony of Krishnanagar police station area, were booked for forgery in July. In which Deepak Dubey was absconding. The police also announced a reward of 20 thousand rupees for his arrest. Non-bailable warrants were also issued against him several times from the court.”