Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey's Wife Richa May Be Arrested Soon on Charges of Fraud

Wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, Richa, is likely to be arrested soon as an FIR has been lodged against her for using a SIM card on a fake ID.

Dubey was accused of killing eight policemen in Bikru village under Chaubepur police station in Kanpur. Days later, he was killed in an alleged encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Police may also arrest Richa after her application for anticipatory bail is rejected and until a chargesheet in the case is submitted in court. In this case, Kanchan, wife of Gudan Trivedi, a close aide of Vikas Dubey, has also been denied anticipatory bail.

According to available information, a special investigation team (SIT) has found that Richa bought a SIM card using fake Aadhaar details. The Chaubeypur police filed a report against her under sections of fraud.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (Kanpur) Preetinder Singh said the SIT has recommended registration of an FIR in the case.

Besides, the SIT looking into the killing of policemen by Dubey’s gang members in Bikru village has recommended action against 40 policemen in its report sent to the UP government.

Among these 40 policemen, action has been recommended against the then SP (Rural) Pradyuman Singh, the then CO (Cant) Ram Krishna Chaturvedi and the current CO (LIU) Sukshm Prakash.

On the intervening night of July 2-3, a police team that went to arrest Dubey in Bikru village under the Chaubepur police station area of Kanpur, was ambushed by the gangster’s men in which eight men on duty were killed.

Dubey was arrested on July 9 from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh only to be killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force when he allegedly tried to flee.